CRH (CRH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. CRH has set its FY 2024 guidance at 5.400-5.600 EPS.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, analysts expect CRH to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRH Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRH opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average of $83.20. CRH has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Barclays started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

