Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046,913 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $104,346,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,617,000 after buying an additional 1,842,885 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,646.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,333,000 after buying an additional 1,673,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,106,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

