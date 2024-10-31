Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 62 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.0 %

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Shares of BX stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $175.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

