Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 31,592 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 450.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,592 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $208,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 43.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 556.0% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 61,057 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,418 shares of company stock valued at $15,247,052 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $132.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $133.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

