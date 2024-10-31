Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $870,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 417,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,808,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,472,000 after purchasing an additional 302,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average is $81.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

