Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $128.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $99.60 and a 1 year high of $131.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.47.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

