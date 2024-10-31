Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 187 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.55.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $331.85 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $340.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.