Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Swedbank AB bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $351,774,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 174,815.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,274,000 after acquiring an additional 466,757 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in S&P Global by 352.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after purchasing an additional 360,909 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $142,526,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

S&P Global stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $484.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,085. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.93 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.18.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

