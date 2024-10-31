Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $214.49. 513,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 121.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

