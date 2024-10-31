Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $561,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SLB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,128,184. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.