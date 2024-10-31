Contrasting Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) & Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) and Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Copa and Cebu Air”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $3.49 billion 1.12 $514.10 million $13.90 7.13 Cebu Air N/A N/A N/A $15.90 0.14

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than Cebu Air. Cebu Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 0 0 5 1 3.17 Cebu Air 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Copa and Cebu Air, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Copa presently has a consensus price target of $148.83, suggesting a potential upside of 50.17%. Given Copa’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Copa is more favorable than Cebu Air.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Copa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Copa and Cebu Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa 19.31% 30.81% 12.68% Cebu Air N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Copa beats Cebu Air on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter. The company was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

About Cebu Air

Cebu Air, Inc., an airline, provides international and domestic air transportation services. The company offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. It also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services. In addition, the company offers line maintenance services comprising certification and mechanic assistance; technical ramp, equipment handling; water and toilet servicing; aircraft ground support equipment operation; and light maintenance aircraft checks services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 85 aircrafts. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Pasay City, the Philippines. Cebu Air, Inc. is a subsidiary of CP Air Holdings, Inc.

