Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Down 5.5% in October

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2024

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,108,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its position in Context Therapeutics by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,886,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,160,281 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,876,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,290,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 55,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,184. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.27.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

