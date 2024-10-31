Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Down 5.5% in October

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNTX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Context Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of CNTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 55,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,184. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.27.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Context Therapeutics Company Profile
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Context Therapeutics
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.