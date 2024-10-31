Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Down 5.5% in October

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,108,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its position in Context Therapeutics by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,886,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,160,281 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,876,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,290,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 55,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,184. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.27.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

