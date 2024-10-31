Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 15,543 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,543 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.74% of Comfort Systems USA worth $103,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $388.32. The company had a trading volume of 62,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $424.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,220. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,855 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

