Congress Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,385 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $157,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

NYSE:NOW traded down $10.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $939.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $892.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $801.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $564.90 and a 12-month high of $979.78. The stock has a market cap of $193.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.87, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

