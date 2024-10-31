Congress Asset Management Co. Makes New $121.20 Million Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,970,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,196,000. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.81% of US Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 364.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.82.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.15. 60,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,829. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $63.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

