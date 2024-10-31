Congress Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 1.00% of Badger Meter worth $64,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.14 and a 200 day moving average of $197.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.31 and a 52-week high of $230.76.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $208.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Insider Activity

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at $791,505. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

