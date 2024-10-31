Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.97 and last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 18193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Concentrix Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,674.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $29,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,674.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,020.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,267 shares of company stock worth $648,945. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2,992.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1,005.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 54.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Concentrix by 769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

