Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Lowered by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $29.43 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

