Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,563,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

