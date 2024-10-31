CoinLoan Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $642,043.39 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $642,043.39 and $0.72 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

