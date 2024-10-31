Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) Price Reaches $72,478.39 on Major Exchanges

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market capitalization of $861.46 million and approximately $121.36 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be bought for approximately $72,478.39 or 0.99839385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coinbase Wrapped BTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,255.34 or 0.99532131 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,130.54 or 0.99360229 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s genesis date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 11,886 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 11,885.72919978. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 72,325.53449128 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $124,819,077.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.