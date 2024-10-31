Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Trading Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,065.43 and last traded at $1,110.43. 20,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,199.57.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 6.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,294.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,308.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,475,000 after acquiring an additional 160,521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,021,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,404,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 52,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Consolidated
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.