CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.290-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.520-3.580 EPS.

CMS opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

