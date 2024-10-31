CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,612 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of CME Group worth $66,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CME Group by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in CME Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $227.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.05 and a 200-day moving average of $209.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $230.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.96, for a total transaction of $226,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,279.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,221 shares of company stock worth $3,351,895 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.