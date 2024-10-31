Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 12.8% in October

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of GLV traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 44,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,463. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.30.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
