Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 12.8% in October

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GLV traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 44,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,463. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 57.7% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 223,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,718 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 254,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 254.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

