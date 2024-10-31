Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Stock Price Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 905,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 675,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of -0.14.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.