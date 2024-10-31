Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.55 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Clearway Energy Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,235. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Clearway Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 251.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWEN
About Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clearway Energy
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.