Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 96,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CETY opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.33. Clean Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.61% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clean Energy Technologies stock. Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETY Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,405,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Clean Energy Technologies makes up 0.4% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lwmg LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Clean Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

