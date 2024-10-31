Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 8.1 %

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.80. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIVB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 2,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,095.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

