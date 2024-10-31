Civeo Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

Civeo has a dividend payout ratio of 172.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Civeo to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 178.6%.

Civeo Price Performance

Shares of CVEO traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.04. Civeo has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $188.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,015. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

