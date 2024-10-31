Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PTEN. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.67. 10,009,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,143,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,265,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,800,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,683,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,877,000 after buying an additional 2,191,330 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,116,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,744.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,645,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,067 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

