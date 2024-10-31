Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Citi Trends Stock Down 2.3 %

CTRN stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,316. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $163.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.42). Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $176.55 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Heather L. Plutino bought 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $49,986.27. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,316 shares in the company, valued at $298,210.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $359,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 282,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,980.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heather L. Plutino purchased 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,210.84. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,573 shares of company stock worth $455,336. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 250,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citi Trends by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 37,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Citi Trends by 41,964.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

