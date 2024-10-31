Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:CIFRW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,008. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

About Cipher Mining

Featured Stories

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

