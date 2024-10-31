Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Cipher Mining Stock Down 8.5 %
NASDAQ:CIFRW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,008. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.
About Cipher Mining
