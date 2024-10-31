Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2838 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

