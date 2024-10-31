Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at Evercore ISI

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $289.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.63.

CB stock opened at $283.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.32. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $212.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 28,885.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,640,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4,559.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,641,000 after acquiring an additional 826,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

