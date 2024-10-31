Chubb (NYSE:CB) Issues Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $283.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.32. The company has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a one year low of $212.82 and a one year high of $302.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.63.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

