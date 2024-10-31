Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at TD Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 103,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 411,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 59,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

