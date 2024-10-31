China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,285,400 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 4,890,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,142.3 days.
China Railway Group Price Performance
Shares of CRWOF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. China Railway Group has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
About China Railway Group
