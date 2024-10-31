China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,285,400 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 4,890,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,142.3 days.

China Railway Group Price Performance

Shares of CRWOF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. China Railway Group has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

About China Railway Group

Featured Stories

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

