Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOC opened at $505.45 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $418.60 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $523.58 and a 200-day moving average of $482.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,490 shares of company stock valued at $747,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.56.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

