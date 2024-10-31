Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Mizuho

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXE. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 276,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,267. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.35 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

