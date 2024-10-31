Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.50.

EXE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of EXE stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $86.90. 276,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,267. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

