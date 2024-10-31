Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 23.000-23.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chemed also updated its FY24 guidance to $23.00-$23.15 EPS.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $74.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $535.80. 255,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,323. Chemed has a 12-month low of $525.36 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $587.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,615.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,615.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,159.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,144 shares of company stock worth $4,141,679. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

