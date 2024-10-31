Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $43.81 and last traded at $43.34, with a volume of 175791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.13 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.