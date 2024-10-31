The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, a leading restaurant chain, recently reported its financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The company’s results were detailed in a press release dated October 29, 2024.

Get alerts:

In the third quarter, the company posted $865 million in total revenue, marking a 4% increase compared to the previous year. The adjusted net income margin also improved, reaching 3.3%, reflecting a 100 basis points increase from the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share surged by 49% year-over-year to $0.58.

Furthermore, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share on October 23, 2024. This dividend is set to be paid on November 26, 2024, to stockholders of record as of November 13, 2024. The decision to pay, increase, or decrease dividends in the future will be subject to the Board’s discretion, depending on operational performance and other factors.

Additionally, The Cheesecake Factory made an announcement regarding Board changes. Laurence B. Mindel, a member of the Board of Directors, notified the Board on October 24, 2024, of his decision to retire immediately. The Board expressed its gratitude for Mindel’s contributions and service to the company.

Moreover, on October 29, 2024, the company updated its Investor Presentation on the Investor Relations website. This report showcased key financial metrics, operational highlights, and growth opportunities for investors’ consideration.

The strong financial performance and strategic decisions underscore The Cheesecake Factory’s commitment to maximizing shareholder value and sustaining growth in a competitive market environment. As the company continues to navigate challenges and opportunities in the restaurant industry, investors will be keen to observe its future decisions and initiatives.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Cheesecake Factory’s 8K filing here.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also