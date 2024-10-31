Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $205.00. The stock had previously closed at $207.96, but opened at $189.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Check Point Software Technologies shares last traded at $179.38, with a volume of 523,954 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Barclays cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $6,558,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. M&G Plc raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 108,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,928,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The business had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

