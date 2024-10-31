Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Update

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

Shares of CWBHF stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Charlotte’s Web has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

