Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Update

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance
Shares of CWBHF stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Charlotte’s Web has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.29.
About Charlotte’s Web
