CF Industries Hosts Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. announced on October 30, 2024, that it will be hosting a conference call on October 31, 2024, to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. During the call, the company will utilize a presentation attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the SEC filing.

The company emphasized that the information provided in the filing, including the attached exhibit, is not deemed as “filed” for the purpose of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference in any Securities Act of 1933 filing, except if explicitly specified. This disclosure ensures transparency and clarity regarding the use of the financial data presented.

The financial results discussed in the conference call include essential metrics like Adjusted EBITDA, Net Earnings, and Capital Returned to Shareholders. CF Industries highlighted various strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing operational performance and generating cash flow. These initiatives encapsulate industry-leading operational excellence driving cash generation.

The company is dedicated to not only financial performance but also advancing decarbonization efforts. Through strategic projects like the Donaldsonville Dehydration & Compression Unit and low-carbon ammonia production growth, CF Industries is poised to create substantial value for long-term shareholders by adopting clean energy technologies and reducing its environmental footprint.

CF Industries’ financial performance has showcased resilience, with strong cash generation and a significant return to shareholders. The company’s focus on evaluating accretive acquisitions, margin-enhancing projects, and a commitment to returning capital to shareholders has been fundamental to its growth strategy and shareholder value creation.

The filing also provided insights into the global nitrogen market dynamics, emphasizing positive global nitrogen supply-demand balance and long-term growth potential. By leveraging industry-leading practices and an effective operational strategy, CF Industries remains committed to sustainable growth and value creation for its stakeholders.

