CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

CFBK stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.95. 2,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $122.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 11.67%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

Featured Stories

