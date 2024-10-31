Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.32, but opened at $87.66. Century Communities shares last traded at $85.68, with a volume of 31,519 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CCS. Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,858.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 11.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 883,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,122,000 after purchasing an additional 89,310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Century Communities by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 295,729 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 291,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Century Communities by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 66,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

