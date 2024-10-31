Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Given New $126.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $88.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Shares of LEU opened at $102.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.32. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Research analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

